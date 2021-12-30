Examination malpractice: Tamale Technical University suspends 193 students

A statement signed by the management of the University stated that a total of 196 examination malpractices were reported and out of the number 193 students were found culpable of offenses against them which involved bringing foreign materials into the examination room which include mobile phones, electronic wristwatches, handwritten notes on pieces of papers, written inscriptions on veils, scarfs, handkerchief, bodily palm, and bodily thigh.

"The academic Board at its meeting on December 15, 2021, upheld the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee to rusticate One Hundred and Ninety-Three (193) students of the university who were involved in various examination malpractices during the 2021 second semester examination held from August 30, 2021, to September 20, 2021," the statement said.

It added: "The students have been rusticated for two semesters (one academic year) beginning from the next semester of the 2022 academic year, and the paper in which the malpractice had occurred are all cancelled.