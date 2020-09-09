WAEC has outlined measures to ensure that examination malpractice will not take place in this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The BECE starts on Monday, September 14, 2020, and ends on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Over 530,000 candidates in Junior High Schools candidates are expected to take part in the exams.

Wendy Addy Lamptey, Head of the National Office at WAEC has said adequate measures have been put in place to reduce examination malpractice.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, she said "We also use the combination padlocks in packing bags and when they are moved to the depots, nobody can open them until it’s 30 minutes to time when we send the password to the bags to the officers."