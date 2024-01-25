ADVERTISEMENT
Excessive heat waves causing 'dumsor' in the country — ECG explains

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed service disruptions to intense heat waves in certain regions, impacting the efficiency of power supply.

Electricity Company of Ghana
Electricity Company of Ghana

Elevated temperatures, coupled with increased power usage during this season, result in overloading issues in specific operational areas.

In a Daily Graphic interview, William Boateng, the Director of Communications at ECG, stated that electricity demand had surged by 10% since December, placing strain on their infrastructure.

Dumsor
Dumsor

He refuted claims of a power generation shortfall, emphasizing that the current challenges were unrelated to generation and had already been addressed.

He said "The issue of the generational shortages has been fixed. But outages are still being experienced in some areas and that is mainly due to the increase in power demand at this time of the year when the extremely high temperature means prolonged use of cooling appliances.

"That could also lead to blown fuses and broken conductors, causing phase-offs and in some areas, low voltages, we, therefore, encourage customers to report any such localised outages and voltage fluctuations to the ECG Call Centre for immediate redress."

Boateng noted that despite these setbacks, ECG has significantly enhanced its services through infrastructure investments.

In the upcoming year, he added that the company intends to further invest in advancing service efficiency.



