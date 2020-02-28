This year’s major rainy season will begin from March, the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has said.

The Agency said it observed conditions on land and ocean in making the prediction, adding that the major rainy season could last till June 2020.

Giving further details, GMet said Ghana’s forest zones will experience “above normal” rainfall between April, May and June.

Meanwhile, the agency said, normal rainfall can be expected for the rest of the country during the period.

This was contained in the Ghana Meteorological Agency’s seasonal rainfall forecast.

“March, April, May and June is the major rainfall season for the south of the country 8°N and below as well the Gulf of Guinea coast,” GMet said in its forecast.

“At the peak of the MAM/AMJ season, there is a high probability of heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning which could lead to localized floods. There is also a high probability of experiencing relatively long dry spells at the beginning and towards the end of the season.”

The Agency further cautioned Municipal and Metropolitan authorities to ensure the necessary structures are put in place to avoid flooding when the major rainy season begins.

“The Municipal and Metropolitan authorities and the National disaster Agency are advised to put in place the necessary measures to ensure communities and livelihoods are safeguarded.

“Provide emergency/temporal sites for the victims and “ensure the Control/maintenance of dams and road infrastructure," it added.