The agency said what Ghana is currently experiencing is a minor rainy season.

There have been torrential rainfalls across the country, with many communities in the capital getting flooded in the process.

Some have described the situation as strange, since the traditional rainy season has already passed.

But reacting to this, the Head of Forecasting at GMet, Joseph Poturphy, said it is not out of place to experience heavier rains in the minor season.

File Photo

He said the Agency is still collating data on the rainfall, adding that the rains could continue till the early part of next month.

“Whatever is happening now may be strange but it is not too strange because currently we are in the minor seasons and sometimes more prominent more than the major season,” Mr. Poturphy told Accra-based Citi FM.

“We will collate all the data and see how the minor season has fared against the major rainy season. For the rain, it will go into the early part of November.”

Meanwhile, some areas in the Northern Region have been hit hardest by the recent torrential rains.