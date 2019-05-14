This was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Forecaster of the Meteorological Agency, David Mensah.

The statement said areas like Ada, Accra, Tema, Saltpond, Takoradi and Cape Coast will be affected by the rainstorm.

“A rainstorm observed today, 13th May 2019 over the eastern coast of the country is expected to propagate westward to affect the coastal sectors of the country with moderate to heavy rainstorm accompanied by strong winds.

“Places (and their environs) likely to be affected are Ada, Accra, Tema, Saltpond, Takoradi, Cape Coast.

“A separate storm observed over the middle sector is expected to develop and affect places in the Volta, Eastern, Ahafo and Ashanti Regions,” it added.

This comes after Monday’s heavy rains caused some drains to overflow their channels, leading to massive flooding.