Their tangles with the EC dates back to the composition of the new commissioners as well as the decision and processes leading to the compilation of the new voters register.

The NDC, recently, also challenged the balloting processes ahead of the ballot for the position of the presidential candidates at the EC headquarters in Accra.

Well, it seems the tussles are far from over as they are raising another objection to one of the companies selected to print the ballot papers for the December 7 polls.

One of the companies, the state owned Ghana Publishing Company, according to the NDC is compromised and cannot be used to print the ballot papers.

The NDC believes there is a likelihood of conflict of interest as it says the Chief Executive Officer of Company, David Asante of Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMVCA) fame, has a soft spot for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

NDC Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor.

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma, a Deputy General Secretary for NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor, told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “we the NDC have issues on the reason Ghana Publishing Company wins the bid to print ballot papers for the Electoral Commission because the CEO for the same firm printing ballot papers for the 2020 elections is a staunch NPP member”.

He, further, stated that “on this premise, there is the tendency that transparency and neutrality might be questionable and could dent the credibility of the election verdict”.