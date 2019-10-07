In the exposé, he was seen requesting to marry one of the BBC reporters who posed as a student seeking academic favours.

Professor Gyampo persuaded the reporter to meet him at the mall where he was caught on camera making "numerous inappropriate demands."

Ransford Gyampo

In the exposé, another lecturer from the College of Education, Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor, pleaded with a female student to become her side guy.

He said repeatedly "Let me be your side boy, side guy…men have side chicks…I will not give you trouble…seriously I will not give you trouble…I will not give you trouble…I will not be a distraction to your life…let me be your side guy…"

Though the lecturer claimed he is married, he said his wife is not in the country but he would like to be by the side of the student and the female student should be his side guy.

"Maybe you'll be my side and I’ll also be your side. Because of me, I'm married…my wife is not in the country though…my wife is out of the country," he said.