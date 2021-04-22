Extend dumsor timetable to Ashanti Region - Kumasi traders call on ECG

In separate interviews with GNA, they called on the government and ECG to admit the current power challenges as dumsor and provide a time table accordingly.

Mr. Isaac Yeboah, a frozen food seller, pointed out that the unannounced power cuts were severely affecting his business since most of the items got rotten during the off periods.

He has to make emergency fuel purchases to power his generator to save the products from going bad.

Madam Afua Serwaa said the ‘Dumsor’ with its resultant heat conditions had brought a lot of heat rashes, especially on children.

She said ‘dumsor’ was affecting almost every business and mentioned hospitals, banks, printing houses, barbers, hairdressers and others as those heavily receiving the blunt of the problem.

Wofa Yaw Owusu, also a trader at the Central Market, said the unexpected power cuts were affecting electrical appliances both at home, offices, and shops, and that often resulted in fire outbreaks.

Pulse Ghana

Miss Gloria Opoku, a final year student in one of the Senior High Schools in Kumasi, said the problem was affecting academic work in schools since students were unable to attend preps regularly and other academic activities.

ECG recently released released a load-shedding timetable for parts of the Greater Accra Region spanning May 10 – 17, 2021, to allow engineers to do critical works at the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.

According to the Cheif Executive Officer of ECG, Kwame Agyeman Budu, his outfit has come up with the planned schedule for the areas that are going to be affected.