Eyewitness recounts how warning shot by soldier sparked chaos at Bawku checkpoint

According to the eyewitness, the gunfire began when military officers at the scene opened fire, sparking a chain reaction that led other officers to start shooting sporadically. "I had gone to see a friend and was passing by when the incident occurred. It was chaotic and frightening. I didn’t know what was happening, so we were all looking for a place to hide. Then I saw one of the soldiers shooting into the air, and before we realised it, others also started responding and firing," the eyewitness pleaded anonymity recounted.

The clash, involving personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and the Ghana Armed Forces, unfolded over a disagreement regarding the inspection of a truck suspected of smuggling cocoa beans into neighbouring Togo. Viral footage circulating on social media captured the chaotic scene, with security officers exchanging heated words and gunfire, while bystanders scrambled for safety.

In the footage, security personnel could be heard shouting orders like "Go inside! Go inside! Make sure the fire doesn’t harm me, leave police and military!" before retreating to seek shelter. The situation, which appeared to be escalating out of control, was eventually quelled after military reinforcements arrived to restore order.

The incident has sparked widespread debate among Ghanaians and security analysts, with concerns being raised about the integrity and coordination of the country’s security forces. On social media, some users accused the involved agencies of corruption, while others questioned the readiness of Ghana's security apparatus ahead of the upcoming elections.

A statement from the Ghana Police Service clarified the situation, denying accusations that its officers were aiding the smugglers. The statement explained that the police had intercepted the truck carrying smuggled cocoa beans based on intelligence and were in the process of handing over the consignment to COCOBOD for investigation when the misunderstanding with the Customs and military officers ensued.

The Ghana Police Service emphasised that similar interceptions had occurred recently, with suspects being prosecuted. "It is untrue that the Police were facilitating the smuggled consignments, as has been claimed," the statement read, adding that senior officials from the security institutions were working to resolve the matter and restore cooperation between the agencies.