According to the police, the suspect, Dennis Seyram Benson is a "fake lawyer".

The Police said Dennis Seyram Benson who parades himself as a lawyer has been representing some of the suspects since the inception of the case.

The Police in a statement signed and issued by the Head of Public Affairs of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DSP Juliana Obeng said, the demeanor of Seyram Benson in court raised suspicion leading to a background check which revealed that he was a fake lawyer.

The 42-year-old man is currently helping the Police with investigations.

The Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), a group championing the secession of parts of Ghana along the border with Togo, declared independence for the territory they call 'Western Togoland' on November 16, 2019.

Members of the Volta separatist on Friday, September 25, 2020, blocked some roads in the Volta Region.

Their action of blocking the roads on Friday morning, they said was part of their agitations for independence from Ghana.

They burnt two buses at the Ho STC yard on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, and were subsequently arrested by the police.