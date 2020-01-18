“Out of the 35 bodies, 29 have gone through the process of identification and a good number of them have been released to their families,” the Chief Executive Officer of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Eric Kofi Gyedu, told the media.

He was speaking during a visit by the ministers of Transport and Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta.

The Tuesday accident, which happened on January 13 at around 12:15am, claimed the lives of 35 people and left scores injured.

The accident is said to happened when two Yutong buses collided head-on at Dompoase Junction near the Komenda Junction, Central Region.

According to Mr Gyedu, six men are currently on admission, adding that four of them require a major surgery.

In addition, he said there are also nine women, some of whom require surgery and two children still on admission.