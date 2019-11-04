The teacher, identified as Eugene Akolongo, is said to have been fined by the girl’s family, as atonement for his action.

According to a report by Starr FM, the victim is currently three months pregnant, while school authorities and the girl’s family are trying to cover up the case.

The report indicates that the teacher has been fined GHc5000 by the girl’s family which he is paying in installments.

READ ALSO: Teenage pregnancies in basic schools exceeds 7,200 in Ghana

A grandmother of the victim said they chose to amicably settle the case because they don’t want the teacher involved to lose his job.

She, however, warned that she would report the case to the Police, should the teacher fail to pay the fine imposed on him.

Meanwhile, some youth in the town say the development is not new at the school and in the community.

According them, many teachers are into the notorious act on impregnating teenage pupils in the school.

“It is nauseating my brother, teachers in Gyekiti Presby JHS are sexually abusing the girls particularly the fine girls. At least six school girls have been impregnated by some teachers,” an angry youth is quoted as saying.

“Others too have given birth and have dropped out. We the youth in this community wanted to attack and beat the teachers to stop that behavior but we were stopped by leaders in this community.”

Meanwhile, the Headmaster of Gyekiti Presby JHS, Madam Doris Akrade, has refused to comment on the issue.