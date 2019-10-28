They said this statistic was recorded for the 2018-2019 academic year.

According to Mrs Benedicta Seidu, the National Director of the Girls Education Unit at the Ghana Education Service (GES), upper primary recorded 1,024 cases, junior high school (JHS) had 4,836 cases, while there were 1,433 cases in senior high schools (SHSs).

READ ALSO: Meet the 12-year-old boy who gained admission at University of Ghana

Mrs Seidu made the disclosure at the opening of the third Campaign for Women Education (CAMFED) Alumnae Association (CAMA) National Annual General Meeting in Tamale to review activities undertaken by CAMA in the year and to discuss and solicit ideas to develop strategic plans for the coming years.

Ghana’s Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The meeting was dubbed: “Positioning CAMA for the Next Five Years: Focus on Enterprise Development and Leadership for Nation Building”.

Mrs Seidu said a total of 3,199 victims, made up of 180 upper primary, 2,326 JHS, and 693 SHS students were re-enrolled into school after they had given birth.

She, therefore, called on heads of schools to give support to such victims to enable them to fulfil their ambitions and desist from driving them out of school.