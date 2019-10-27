The World Bank announced Friday a package of 150 million U.S. dollars to support the Ghanaian government’s project for improving the quality of education.

The Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) focuses on underserved areas to improve the quality of education for increased human capital, the World Bank said in a press release.

The GALOP will benefit at least 2 million children in Ghana's low-performing basic education schools, it said.

It will support teaching and learning through modern in-service teacher training, and provision of learning materials.

The Project will help improve quality and equitable access to primary education. It will help assess and improve learning outcomes Ghanaian students.

For this, the program will develop a stronger curriculum and exam system as well as textbooks and supplementary learning materials, including digital materials.