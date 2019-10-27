Viemens Bamford is the youngest among the over 2900 fresh students who were matriculated over the weekend by the University of Ghana.

His father, Robert Bamfo has been tutoring his son for the past 3 years in various subjects which prepared him to sit for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private students, popularly known as Nov-Dec, which he passed.

Viemens is the second child in his family who has experienced home-tuition from his father; his elder brother, Edwin Bamfo, has graduated from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as an Environmental Scientist at the age of twenty.

Viemens in an interview with Accra based Citi TV stated that his father uses what his children like to teach them - teaching by association.

“We combined the syllabus… we used the Cambridge syllabus and the WASSCE syllabus… so I understood some basic things about [them],” he said.

The 12-year-old boy is currently studying Public Administration at the University of Ghana Distance Education School as he aims at becoming the president of Ghana by age 40.

Viemens is not the only beneficiary of homeschooling. His senior brother, 20-year-old Edwin Bamfo also went through the same training and has since completed the Kwame Nkrumah University (KNUST) with Upper-Class honours in Environmental Science.