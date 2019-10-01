The increment takes effect today, October 1, 2019.

The price for Fanyogo and FanIce which was formally sold at GH¢1.00 will sell GH¢1.20p, whiles the price for Fan Ice 250ML goes for GH¢5.00.

The increment comes at a time the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) announced a 5.94 percent increase in electricity tariffs.

Water tariff has also been increased by 2.22 percent.

The upward adjustment takes effect from 1 October 2019, a statement from the PURC said on Monday, 30 September 2019.

The PURC explained that the following factors were considered in computing the automatic adjustment formula for the increase: The Ghana Cedi-US exchange rate, inflation, the price of crude and natural gas, fuel mix (crude, oil and natural gas), generation mix (hydro and thermal), power purchase cost and electricity cost (a major cost component in water production).

