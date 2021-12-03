Farmers at the heart of the ‘Ghanaian dream’ – Duffuor

In a statement to congratulate farmers as the nation observes Farmers Day today December 3, Dr. Duffuor who has been canvassing ‘the Ghanaian Dream‘ said Ghana owes its farmers a debt of gratitude.

He said the institutionalisation of the farmers day celebration by the late President Rawlings and the respect for the day by subsequent Presidents shows that there is more that unite the country than divide it.

A DAY WORTH CELEBRATING

Today, as a nation, we are rightfully celebrating our illustrious farmers and fisherfolk who work tirelessly, day in and day out. Their service to our nation – and it is undoubtedly a service – contributes enormously to our socio-economic growth as our agricultural sector remains a pillar of this society.

In 1985, under the leadership of His Excellency President Jerry John Rawlings, we agreed as a nation to set aside this day annually to honour and celebrate the men and women of Ghana who have chosen to dedicate themselves to the land and sea to nourish our people and feed the economy. 36 years later we remain grateful and proud of their work and we stand in respectful awe of their service to our country.

Since John Jerry Rawlings instituted Farmer’s Day, President John Agyekum Kufuor, President John Evans Atta-Mills, President John Dramani Mahama, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, have all kept the Day alive. This is an important reminder that there is always more that unites us than divides us and that nothing unites us more than service and love for this great country.

There is no denying the fact that there are great and daunting challenges confronting our farmers and fisherfolk at this time, and yet they remain hardworking and unrelenting, and we should appreciate their commitment to their crucial tasks not merely today but on all days, year round.

I congratulate all farmers and fisherfolk for working hard to sustain their businesses and the economy of the nation. We see your sacrifice, hard work and service and we owe you a great debt of gratitude.

With the abundance of human and natural resources with which God has blessed Ghana, a Better Ghana can, and must,

be built! This is the Ghanaian Dream, and our great farmers and fisherfolk are at the heart of this dream, making it a reality, day by day.

Ayekoo to one and all on this Special Day.

Farmer’s Day has come to stay forever!

May God continue to bless our Homeland Ghana and make us greater and stronger.