A fatal accident at Gomoa Antseadze on the Kasoa-Winneba highway, Central Region, has claimed two lives.

The Friday accident, is said to have occurred when the driver of a Ford passenger bus lost control.

The driver of the bus, told Accra-based Adom FM that, “I was left with no other option than to drive into a ditch leading to the death of the two."

At least four persons who sustained injuries have been treated and discharged at the St. Luke Catholic Hospital, while others are still receiving treatment at the Apam Catholic Hospital.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the St. Luke Catholic Hospital morgue pending autopsy.