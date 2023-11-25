Lawrence Twumasi Ankrah revealed that he received several calls on the day of the incident, notifying him that his son had been involved in a serious accident along the Madina-Legon road.
Father of dead UGBS student speaks
The father of Dennis Twumasi Ankrah, the UGBS Masters student who recently lost his life in an alleged attack by armed robbers, has broken his silence.
Recommended articles
He recounted the delay in receiving the information, stating, "This incident happened around 7:30 pm; however, I was informed around 11 pm on the said date. I received two calls informing me that my son had been involved in a serious accident and had been admitted to the University of Ghana Hospital."
Expressing initial doubt, he shared his experience of visiting his son's hostel the next day at 5:30 am, only to be informed by the hostel attendant that the police had left a contact number for Dennis' parents. The father, accompanied by the hostel manager, proceeded to the police station and, en route, witnessed the police cleaning a pool of blood from the street. They told me that was the blood of Dennis; "At that point, I knew within me that my son was dead,” he said
Dennis Twumasi Ankrah, a UGBS master's student, reportedly met his tragic end after being attacked by robbers who allegedly pushed him into an oncoming vehicle.
As of now, the deceased's body has not been released to the family, as the police have requested a postmortem examination be conducted before doing so.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh