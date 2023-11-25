Father of dead UGBS student speaks

He recounted the delay in receiving the information, stating, "This incident happened around 7:30 pm; however, I was informed around 11 pm on the said date. I received two calls informing me that my son had been involved in a serious accident and had been admitted to the University of Ghana Hospital."

Expressing initial doubt, he shared his experience of visiting his son's hostel the next day at 5:30 am, only to be informed by the hostel attendant that the police had left a contact number for Dennis' parents. The father, accompanied by the hostel manager, proceeded to the police station and, en route, witnessed the police cleaning a pool of blood from the street. They told me that was the blood of Dennis; "At that point, I knew within me that my son was dead,” he said

Dennis Twumasi Ankrah, a UGBS master's student, reportedly met his tragic end after being attacked by robbers who allegedly pushed him into an oncoming vehicle.

