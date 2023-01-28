FDA suspends Yellow Sisi waakye joint at Oyibi that killed one person

The FDA said in line with the Food Safety Emergency Response Plan, a joint investigation with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) commenced immediately after the incident came to their attention.

“Investigations revealed that a total of fifty-three (53) people experienced symptoms of the foodborne disease after consuming waakye or plain rice and tomato stew from a food vendor called Yellow Sisi located at Bush Canteen, a suburb of Oyibi. So far one (1) person has been reported dead, but the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.”

“The FDA has suspended the operations of Yellow Sisi until measures have been put in place to ensure that their activities are brought into compliance to prevent future occurrence.”

The FDA said it launched its Street Food Vending Scheme in November 2021, in conjunction with the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies.