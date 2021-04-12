Feel free to criticise Parliament – Bagbin urges Ghanaians

Mr. Bagbin, who is a stalwart of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was sworn in as Speaker of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

The former Nadowli Kaleo MP beat off competition from NPP nominee, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye after flipping three votes from the NPP Caucus.

This is the first time in Ghana’s history that a candidate from the opposition party has been elected Speaker of Parliament.

He pledged to ensure that Parliament under his leadership will never shirk its responsibilities and will always strive to find solutions to the problems of Ghanaians.