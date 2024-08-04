ADVERTISEMENT
Ferry repair staff drowns in Oti River while fixing broken-down ferry in Dambai

Pulse Staff

A member of staff responsible for repairing a broken-down ferry in Dambai has drowned in the Oti River while attempting to repair the vessel midstream.

Recounting the incident to the media, Assembly Member for the Dambai Central Assembly, Charles Awuranyi, said the ferry became stranded in the middle of the Oti River, prompting the deceased and another staff member to enter the water to repair the damage. The deceased, unfortunately, drowned during the process.

"The incident occurred around 3 pm yesterday [Friday, August 2] when the ferry carrying goods and passengers got stuck after an engine failure. The engineers decided to check, and the fault was detected, so two of the staff decided to go and fix the fault underwater. Unfortunately, one of the staff drowned and was retrieved from the water and has been sent to the Worawora Hospital for preservation," he recounted.

"This issue would not have occurred if authorities had properly fixed the ferry. It is really affecting us here. So, we are pleading for the ferry to be put into a good condition," he stated.

The tragic incident underscores the urgent need for authorities to address the persistent issues with the ferry's maintenance and to implement stringent safety measures. As the community mourns the loss of a diligent worker, the call for immediate action to ensure the safety and reliability of the ferry service in Dambai grows louder. The hope is that this unfortunate event will prompt swift and effective responses to prevent future tragedies.

