Ferry repair staff drowns in Oti River while fixing broken-down ferry in Dambai

"The incident occurred around 3 pm yesterday [Friday, August 2] when the ferry carrying goods and passengers got stuck after an engine failure. The engineers decided to check, and the fault was detected, so two of the staff decided to go and fix the fault underwater. Unfortunately, one of the staff drowned and was retrieved from the water and has been sent to the Worawora Hospital for preservation," he recounted.

The Assembly Member called for a lasting solution to the recurring challenges with the ferry and emphasised the need for improved safety measures to prevent future occurrences.

"This issue would not have occurred if authorities had properly fixed the ferry. It is really affecting us here. So, we are pleading for the ferry to be put into a good condition," he stated.