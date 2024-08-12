Fiapre Council explains controversial move to seek paramountcy from Asantehene

After numerous unsuccessful attempts to elevate their chieftaincy through the Bono House of Chiefs, the Fiapre Traditional Council decided to seek the assistance of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene. “Our chief and the queen mother called all the family members before we headed to Manhyia for the meeting,” Nana Damte added.

The move to affiliate with the Asanteman has sparked opposition. Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II has vowed to resist any effort by Otumfuo to elevate Fiapre’s chief to paramountcy, stating, “For the Dormaahene to say that he won’t allow Otumfuo to elevate us… Otumfuo will, by all means, elevate us to paramountcy.”

Bofrese Adehyea Abusuapanin Nana Ampaabeng Kyeremeh acknowledged that there has been some internal disagreement within the royal family regarding the decision to join the Asanteman. He clarified, “We have met here to address the ongoing confusion between Fiapre and Manhyia’s visit. What I want to say is that Fiapre didn’t just decide to join forces with the Asanteman. Our late chief, Nana Poku, paved the way by going to the Asanteman, but unfortunately, he passed away. Our new chief, Obrempong Professor Kyem Amponsah II, followed the same route by going to the Asantehene when he was installed.”

Nana Ampaabeng Kyeremeh emphasised that the decision was a collective one, made by all four royal families: “We want to emphasise that the decision was taken by the entire four royal families. Later, certain nephews of the family began ranting on social media about the decision.”

Abusuapanin EK Ofori supported this stance, stating that the royal family's decision is final.

Nonetheless, Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II has argued that Otumfuo Osei Tutu does not have the authority to install a paramount chief in Fiapre, which is located in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region. Speaking to his community, he stated, “The Asantehene is recognised as a paramount chief by Ghana’s constitution, and a paramount chief cannot install another paramount chief on land that does not fall under his kingship.”

The Dormaahene asserted that the Fiaprehene is under the authority of the paramount chief of Odumase, who holds jurisdiction over Fiapre, and vowed to resist any attempts by Otumfuo to install a chief in the area. “I am ready to risk my life to ensure that this doesn’t happen,” he declared.

