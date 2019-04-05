As Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, the President stated that he had the honour of meeting Fidel Castro in April 2006, when he led Ghana’s delegation to the Ghana-Cuba Permanent Joint Commission for Co-operation, which was held in Havana.

“In that meeting, he made a prediction about an aspect of my life, which has since come to pass. I lost track of time in the meeting with him, and soon realised that I was going to miss my flight,” he disclosed when he held bilateral discussions with the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, as part of his official visit to that country.

The President continued, “Then, in his still, calm but assured voice, Fidel Castro said to me, words I remember to this date, and I quote, ‘Don’t worry. Even if you miss your flight, there is another at a later time today.

"Don’t be in a hurry to leave because I might not have the opportunity to meet you again. One thing I can tell you is that you will be President of your country one day’.”

President Akufo-Addo further indicated that “It took me ten years to see that prediction realised, and I am sad I could not have the opportunity to come back and tell him, ‘Commandante, your prediction has come to pass.’ May the soul of Fidel Castro rest in peace.”