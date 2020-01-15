Accra Central business district lacks the infrastructure to ensure proper waste management.

Ironically many traders and hawkers sit and transact business in the midst of the filth as if good health doesn't mean anything to them.

They openly sell foodstuffs and their wares in the middle of the road and on the pavements amidst filth which they themselves generate.

Pulse writer Kojo Emmanuel observed that during a tour in the various streets of the capital.

Filth engulfs Accra Central business district

A trader along with the Kinbu trotro terminal, who spoke to Pulse.com.gh, said the garbage on the streets was dumped by some traders.

He said the assembly usually takes money from the heads at the various bus stations to collect the rubbish but, end up dumping the filth on the streets instead of disposal points.

The situation was however better on some streets in the city, especially at the Kinbu Senior High School, Accra Regional Police command and close to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in the business district.

Filth engulfs Accra Central business district

Some traders also attributed the situation to the inability of the city authorities to provide waste bins at the market.

I'll make Accra the cleanest city in Africa - Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 2019 State of the Nation Address (SONA) said he remains determined in making Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his first term.

He remarked that the government is set to launch a sanitation brigade that will see to the orderliness of keeping the city clean.

Filth engulfs Accra Central business district

"We will intensify our efforts in making Accra the cleanest city in Africa," he said.

But his arduous search to make Accra clean may not come to fruition if Ghanaians are not disciplined towards sanitation to make Accra clean.