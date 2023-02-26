Finance minister, Ken Ofori Atta is the best since 1957 - Gov't spokesperson

In a discussion, Palgrave stated that the finance minister's policies and legacies are solid regarding the correct management of the economy as compared to his predecessors who have served since the fourth republic.

"Ken Ofori-Atta is the best finance minister Ghana has had, we study to progress, and when I say we study to progress, I'm not talking about academics

"Talk of empiricism and research, when you gather around the table to discuss issues with financial experts, you'll realize even financially astute persons in the continent hold him (Ofori-Atta) in high esteem," he said.

Speaking on the back of calls to Prez Akufo Addo to dismiss his brother from office, he reiterated his belief that "Ken is the best finance minister since 1957"