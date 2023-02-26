ADVERTISEMENT
Finance minister, Ken Ofori Atta is the best since 1957 - Gov't spokesperson

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Government spokesperson on governance and security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has said minister of finance Ken Ofori-Atta is Ghana's best since the year 1957.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
He believes that the finances of the economy have seen a significant turnaround due to the work and initiatives taken by Ken Ofori-Atta

In a discussion, Palgrave stated that the finance minister's policies and legacies are solid regarding the correct management of the economy as compared to his predecessors who have served since the fourth republic.

"Ken Ofori-Atta is the best finance minister Ghana has had, we study to progress, and when I say we study to progress, I'm not talking about academics

"Talk of empiricism and research, when you gather around the table to discuss issues with financial experts, you'll realize even financially astute persons in the continent hold him (Ofori-Atta) in high esteem," he said.

Speaking on the back of calls to Prez Akufo Addo to dismiss his brother from office, he reiterated his belief that "Ken is the best finance minister since 1957"

About 80 legislators last year went on an uproar call for the finance minister to be unseated from office for mismanagement of the economic purse.

