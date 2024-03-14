Finance Minister of State-designate attributes dumsor to illegal connections

Speaking at the vetting committee of Parliament on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Abena Osei-Asare recognising these difficulties, underscored the significance of shared responsibility, urged Ghanaians to abstain from participating in such illegal activities, adding that consumers of electricity should fulfil their financial obligations promptly, stressing the detrimental impact of unpaid bills on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to her, "Yes, it is a big issue in the energy space, but we also have to do our part, ECG loses about 30% of the investment of the power they produce. How does this come about? The illegal structures, illegal meters and everything, they are human beings who do these things.

"In as much as government is doing its part, we as citizens will also have to change our attitudes towards these things and that is the only way together, we can succeed and address these issues.

"Whenever your payments for electricity are due you have to go ahead and pay. As citizens who love our country and want institutions to succeed, we also have to do our part to help our nation."

However, ECG has insisted that there is no 'Dumsor' in the country despite recent power interruptions.

Thus there is no need for a load-shedding timetable as being requested by the public.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, the External Communications Manager of ECG, Laila Abubakar said the current power outages across the country does not necessitate the implementation of a load-shedding timetable.

