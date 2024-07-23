ADVERTISEMENT
Finance Minister presents 2024 Mid-year Budget review to Parliament today

Evans Annang

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam will today present the 2024 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament.

Dr-Mohammed-Amin-Adam

This will be his first budget presentation since becoming Finance Minister in February 2024, in accordance with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

The review will update the House on the implementation of the 2024 Budget and provide revised financial plans and an updated economic outlook for Ghana.

A statement from the Ministry on 22nd July said the review would cover economic and fiscal performance for the first half of the year, growth measures, revenue, expenditure performance, financing, and debt sustainability.

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam Finance Minister Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, a section of Ghanaians on social media are calling on the National Communication Autjority (NCA) to intervene on data charges in the country.

However, the NCA has said that data charges in Ghana is relatively cheaper as compared to many African countries.

The NCA clarifies that the SMP classification is not intended to stifle MTN's operations but to maintain a level playing field in the market.

Supporting its stance, the NCA cited a report by cable.co.uk, reviewed by the Authority, which ranked Ghana 3rd in Africa and 2nd in West Africa for the cheapest mobile internet data pricing. This ranking was part of a regular Billing Monitoring exercise conducted by the NCA.

