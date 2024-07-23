Finance Minister presents 2024 Mid-year Budget review to Parliament today

The review will update the House on the implementation of the 2024 Budget and provide revised financial plans and an updated economic outlook for Ghana.

A statement from the Ministry on 22nd July said the review would cover economic and fiscal performance for the first half of the year, growth measures, revenue, expenditure performance, financing, and debt sustainability.

Dr. Amin Adam will also update Parliament on the $3 billion IMF-supported Post-COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG).

