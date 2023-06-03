Captain Smart during one of his shows is purported to have alleged that Mr. Ofori-Atta has taken a 10% share out of the International Money Fund’s $3 billion bailout for Ghana.
Finance minister sues Captain Smart for defamation, demands GH¢10m
Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, has sued Onua TV and Radio personality Captain Smart for alleged defamation.
“Are you aware that Ken Ofori-Atta has taken his 10% of the IMF money? For Every loan we take he takes 10%”.
Ken Ofori Attah in a suit filed against Captain Smart demands “recovery of the sum of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢10,000,000.00) as general damages including aggravated and/or exemplary damages for defamation for the libel uttered by Defendant".
Among other reliefs demands an apology for and retraction of the words complained of and particularized supra.
