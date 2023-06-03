ADVERTISEMENT
Finance minister sues Captain Smart for defamation, demands GH¢10m

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, has sued Onua TV and Radio personality Captain Smart for alleged defamation.

Captain Smart
Captain Smart

Captain Smart during one of his shows is purported to have alleged that Mr. Ofori-Atta has taken a 10% share out of the International Money Fund’s $3 billion bailout for Ghana.

“Are you aware that Ken Ofori-Atta has taken his 10% of the IMF money? For Every loan we take he takes 10%”.

Ken Ofori Attah in a suit filed against Captain Smart demands “recovery of the sum of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GH¢10,000,000.00) as general damages including aggravated and/or exemplary damages for defamation for the libel uttered by Defendant".

Among other reliefs demands an apology for and retraction of the words complained of and particularized supra.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
