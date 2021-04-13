RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Find alternative for Rasta students denied admission to Achimota School – Africa Education Watch to GES

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Africa Education Watch has proposed to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to look for admission for the two Rastafarians who were denied admission by Achimota School.

Achimota school

Pulse Ghana

This comes after the court dismissed an application for a mandatory injunction aimed at forcing the Achimota School to admit Oheneba Nkrabea, one of the students, pending the final determination of the case.

An Accra Human Rights Court is expected to adjudicate over a motion for an interlocutory injunction against Achimota School for denying admission to a Rastafarian student, Tyrone Marhguy.

Tyrone and his dad, Tereo Kwame Marhguy filed the case at the court accusing Achimota School of human rights violations for failing to admit the student because of his hairstyle.

READ MORE: Ghana doesn't recognise Rastafarianism as a religion - Nana Akomea

His lawyers followed this with the interlocutory injunction application asking the court to compel the school to admit him while the case is being heard, to stop the school from interfering with his right to education, and for the school to stop discriminating against him.

The Executive Secretary of the Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, speaking on the development in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM stressed that the educational welfare of the students is paramount.

"...at this critical time, I would have wished that the Ghana Education Service would have facilitated the admission of these children in other schools," he said.

"Judging from the position of the court on matters like this, I am not too optimistic about the outcome.

"That is not to say that it should prohibit attempts by the child and his dad to seek justice. We can only wish them the best of luck," he stated.

