Find alternative for Rasta students denied admission to Achimota School – Africa Education Watch to GES

His lawyers followed this with the interlocutory injunction application asking the court to compel the school to admit him while the case is being heard, to stop the school from interfering with his right to education, and for the school to stop discriminating against him.

The Executive Secretary of the Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, speaking on the development in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM stressed that the educational welfare of the students is paramount.

"...at this critical time, I would have wished that the Ghana Education Service would have facilitated the admission of these children in other schools," he said.

"Judging from the position of the court on matters like this, I am not too optimistic about the outcome.