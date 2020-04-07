The inferno, which started in the early hours of Tuesday, is reported to have affected over 800 wooden structures which serve as homes for the people in the slum.

Scene after fire outbreak

According to a report by Joy News, the ravaging fire started around 2am and destroyed properties worth hundreds of thousands of Ghana cedis as well.

An eyewitness who gave his name as Yusif Alhassan said the fire was damaging because the Ghana Fire Service (GFS) did not respond early to calls.

According to him, the first fire tender to respond to their call arrived at the scene but was empty.

“My friend told me that they started calling the fire service since the fire started but after several calls, only one tanker came and it had no water so we had to resort to water from the pipes to douse the flames,” he is quoted as saying.

Meanwhile the exact cause of the fire is not yet known, although investigations are being conducted.