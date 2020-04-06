The Company has stated that customers whose lines have already been disconnected will be exempted.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of the GWCL, Dr. Clifford Braima, who added that no disconnected lines will be connected during the period.

According to him, customers who owe water bills will be exempt from the free water supply.

“The people who are owing us, we expect that they pay before they get free water. Somebody said those of them who have been disconnected, we have to connect them so that they will benefit from the three months [free water service],” Dr. Braima told Accra-based Citi FM.

“I said the President is not telling me to give free water to those who are not connected because the president is not paying for January or February, and so those owing will have to pay.”

In his latest address to the national concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, President Akufo-Addo announced that government will foot the water bill of Ghanaians for April, May and June 2020.

This, he said, is to provide relief for Ghanaians amidst the partial lockdown in some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the total number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Ghana has risen to 214.