According to the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Clifford Braimah said the package will only be available to customers who are debt free.

Speaking on Accra based Citi FM, Dr. Braimah also said customers who have their lines disconnected because of debt will not be reconnected.

“The people who are owing us, we expect that they pay before they get free water. Somebody said those of them who have been disconnected, we have to connect them so that they will benefit from the three months [free water service]."

I said the President is not telling me to give free water to those who are not connected because the president is not paying for January or February. And so those owing will have to pay,” he said in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show today, Monday.

President Nana Akufo-Addo while addressing the country on developments regarding the national fight against COVID-19 said the government will foot the water bill of Ghanaians for April, May and June 2020 to provide relief for Ghanaians amidst the partial lockdown in some parts of the country.

Ghana Water Company Ltd and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period.

“In addition, there will be no disconnection of supply. Furthermore, the government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians for the next three months, ie, April, May, and June. All water tankers, publicly and privately-owned, are also going to be mobilized to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities,” Akufo-Addo said.