RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

First batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang

The first batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine have arrived in Ghana, the Minister of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed.

File Photo
File Photo

“This morning the first batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Accra,” he said in a tweet.

Recommended articles

Many Ghanaians living in Ukraine have fled the country after an invasion by Russia.

The Ghanaian government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced plans to evacuate all citizens in that country safely back to Accra.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway said the government of Ghana is committed to the evacuation of stranded Ghanaians as it has dispatched officials from Ghanaian missions in Europe to various Ukrainian borders to move Ghanaians to safety following the war between Ukraine and Russia.

She stated that Ghana has already requested the five European countries bordering Ukraine to help facilitate easy passage into their countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey Pulse Ghana

"As at 12:00 hrs GMT today (February 27, 2022), information gathered was that about 460 students have left Ukraine en route to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. The students will be received by officials of our diplomatic missions, honorary consuls, and officials of the Ghana students' associations," she said at a press conference.

The government had initially asked the stranded citizens in Ukraine to find shelter for the time being as it made efforts to evacuate them.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

How taxi drivers make good money while ride-hailing counterparts cry

Ride-hailing versus taxi-driving in Ghana

Ghanaian students escape unhurt after attack by Russians on train carrying them

Stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine

Police thwart attempted bullion van robbery at Industrial Area in Accra

Police foil bullion van robbery attack at Industrial area in Accra (File photo).

We underestimated Ghanaians opposition to the e-levy - Kyei Mensah-Bonsu admits

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensa-Bonsu