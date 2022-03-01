First batch of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine arrive in Ghana

Many Ghanaians living in Ukraine have fled the country after an invasion by Russia.

The Ghanaian government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced plans to evacuate all citizens in that country safely back to Accra.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway said the government of Ghana is committed to the evacuation of stranded Ghanaians as it has dispatched officials from Ghanaian missions in Europe to various Ukrainian borders to move Ghanaians to safety following the war between Ukraine and Russia.

She stated that Ghana has already requested the five European countries bordering Ukraine to help facilitate easy passage into their countries.

Pulse Ghana

"As at 12:00 hrs GMT today (February 27, 2022), information gathered was that about 460 students have left Ukraine en route to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. The students will be received by officials of our diplomatic missions, honorary consuls, and officials of the Ghana students' associations," she said at a press conference.