He said this move is part of plans by government to reform the educational sector.

In a report published by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Prof. Yankah said the upgrading of all colleges of Education to Universities affiliated to the five public Universities was ongoing to ensure that teachers deliver quality learning outcomes in schools.

"This is being done in collaboration with the support of the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development through the Transformation Teacher Educational Learning programme,” he said.

The Minister stated that teachers were very important in the educational system, as it was one key area of interest under President Akufo-Addo’s government to ensure that teachers were able to ensure quality educational outcomes in the various schools.

“Our aim is to upgrade the capacity and improve on the quality of Teacher Training to position our teachers to be able to respond to our education needs and ensure that the teacher is properly equipped to deliver a teaching and learning experience fit for the needs of the 21st century,” he stated.

Prof Yankah said this at the inauguration of six Governing Councils of Colleges of Education in Accra to strengthen the educational institution in an efficient and effective manner.

The Colleges are Akatsi, Bagabaga, Fosu, Enchi, St. Francis and Our lady of Apostle Colleges of Education.