The facility which was in a poor state before the facelift has been in operation for 89 years.

The old facility, said to be initiated by the Basel Missionaries of the Presbyterian Church, who also gave the land for the facility, long before Ghana gained independence, now serve more than 15,000 residents from Osu, La, Teshie, Dansoman and other areas.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said as a native of Osu, she considered the safety of women especially, during the period of child delivery dear to her heart and so she would not like to lose one of her “own” in Osu during child birth.

She described the home as playing a significant role in routine emergency intervention in its 89 years of existence, providing safe maternal health care for the people of Osu and its environs.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo

“All these years the facility has seen its wear and tear without any major works. It is in this vein that I am elated to today formally commission the newly refurbished Osu Maternity Home fitted with ultra-modern equipment to ensure safe delivery of our mothers and safety of our new-borns”, she noted.

The First Lady indicated that although Ghana’s maternal and infant mortality ratio decreased in recent years, there was the need to still do better.

The facility was refurbished and renovated by the Rebecca Foundation, under its Community Health Outreach Initiative, with support from the Chinese Embassy.