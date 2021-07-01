Fishing closed-season: Watch how Hawa Koomson used key to lock the sea [Video]

She explained that the declared closed season was based on scientific advice and in consultation with the various Fisheries Associations.
The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Mavis Hawa Koomson has announced the closed season for the 2021 fishing season beginning today, July 1, to July 31, 2021, for the artisanal and semi-industrial fleet.
She explained that the declared closed season was based on scientific advice and in consultation with the various Fisheries Associations.
She expressed optimism that the implementation of the strategy will enable the sector to achieve the desired long-term objective of stock recovery.
"The approved dates were based on scientific advice and in consultation with various Fisheries Associations," Hawa Koomson said.
In a video sighted by Pulse.com.gh, the Minister performed a symbolic closure of the fishing season.
She is seen holding a large wooden key going to the sea together with some traditional leaders at Keta in the Volta Region to close the sea with the key on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
She pointed the key toward the sea, turned the key rightwards, and locked the sea and the traditional rulers applauded her for the move taken.
The ceremony was attended by the Awoamefia of the Anlo State, Togbui Sri III; the acting National Chairman of the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council, Nana Joojo Solomon, and some regional chairmen of the council.
Watch the video below:
