Fishing closed-season: Watch how Hawa Koomson used key to lock the sea [Video]

She expressed optimism that the implementation of the strategy will enable the sector to achieve the desired long-term objective of stock recovery.

"The approved dates were based on scientific advice and in consultation with various Fisheries Associations," Hawa Koomson said.

In a video sighted by Pulse.com.gh, the Minister performed a symbolic closure of the fishing season.

She is seen holding a large wooden key going to the sea together with some traditional leaders at Keta in the Volta Region to close the sea with the key on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

She pointed the key toward the sea, turned the key rightwards, and locked the sea and the traditional rulers applauded her for the move taken.

The ceremony was attended by the Awoamefia of the Anlo State, Togbui Sri III; the acting National Chairman of the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council, Nana Joojo Solomon, and some regional chairmen of the council.