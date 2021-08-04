The protest is aimed at accountability, better management of the economy, call for justice, better healthcare, and educational system among other pressing issues has witnessed thousands of youths and concerned citizens join in the demonstration which took off at the Obra Spot on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

During the protest, an inscription of one of the placards of the protesters has gone viral.

Some placard messages read"I may not return home alive from this demo. And if I don't, Mama, remember I died fighting for the betterment of the next generation."

