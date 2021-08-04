The #FixTheCountry protest has witnessed a tall list of demands from Ghanaians to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led administration.
Thousands of protesters have joined the #FixTheCountry demo to rally against the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
The protest is aimed at accountability, better management of the economy, call for justice, better healthcare, and educational system among other pressing issues has witnessed thousands of youths and concerned citizens join in the demonstration which took off at the Obra Spot on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
During the protest, an inscription of one of the placards of the protesters has gone viral.
Some placard messages read"I may not return home alive from this demo. And if I don't, Mama, remember I died fighting for the betterment of the next generation."
