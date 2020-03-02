He said students are better served when they watch educative programmes like the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The Asantehene said this during the 70th anniversary of T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School (T.I AMASS) held in Kumasi on Saturday.

He explained that watching telenovelas at the expense of studying affects the academic performance of students.

He further called on secondary school students to take advantage of government’s Free Senior High School (SHS).

Also speaking at the anniversary was Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, who promised help get an AstroTurf pitch for the T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School.

This was after the school’s headmaster, Yakub Abubakar, bemoaned the lack of a befitting pitch at the school.

Mr. Abubakar said T.I AMASS has been exceptional in sporting activities, having produced athletes for the national teams in recent years.

The Senior Minister agreed, saying: “We will bring here the Youth and Sports Minister to make sure that as soon as possible your request for the AstroTurf stadium is provided.

“You have contributed so much to sports development in this country that you deserve nothing but a first-class stadium.”