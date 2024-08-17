Forestry Commission allegedly destroys acres of plantain farms in land dispute

"This is my own farm. They have cut down all my plantain, leaving a few standing over there. They have destroyed all 14 acres of plantain, so I have reported it to the police, and they are inspecting it," one farmer lamented.

Another farmer revealed that a woman collapsed and was admitted to hospital following the incident and called for urgent action to address the issue.

"Nana, come and see. They have cut all the new plantain down. Nana, come see what they are doing to our plantain in an election year. They say a woman has collapsed and has been sent to the hospital. The commander will beat you if you are caught recording them on your phone. So we have nothing to say," another farmer lamented.

Meanwhile, the Forestry Commission is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.