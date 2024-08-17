Forestry Commission allegedly destroys acres of plantain farms in land dispute

In a video circulating on social media, the farmers have expressed their frustration and concern over the loss of their livelihoods and have called for immediate intervention from local authorities to resolve the issue.
In a significant blow to local agriculture, several acres of plantain farms belonging to more than 50 farmers in Abrewapong, a farming community near Asante-Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti Region, have allegedly been cut down by the Forestry Commission due to a land dispute.
"This is my own farm. They have cut down all my plantain, leaving a few standing over there. They have destroyed all 14 acres of plantain, so I have reported it to the police, and they are inspecting it," one farmer lamented.
Another farmer revealed that a woman collapsed and was admitted to hospital following the incident and called for urgent action to address the issue.
"Nana, come and see. They have cut all the new plantain down. Nana, come see what they are doing to our plantain in an election year. They say a woman has collapsed and has been sent to the hospital. The commander will beat you if you are caught recording them on your phone. So we have nothing to say," another farmer lamented.
Meanwhile, the Forestry Commission is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.
The Asante-Akyem area is renowned as one of the leading plantain-producing regions in Ghana, playing a crucial role in supplying the country with this staple crop. The destruction of these farms is expected to have a substantial impact on the local economy and food supply, leaving many farmers devastated.