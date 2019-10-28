They said this action is due to many failed promises by the leadership of the Commission over their grievances.

Speaking on the demonstration to Accra based Adom FM, Robert Abraham, a ranch supervisor at the Koforidua branch of the Forestry Commission, said the government had been unfair to them.

He said some of his colleagues had older arrears due them, which were yet to be paid.

“No allowances have been paid to us and some of my colleagues have seven, eight and even 10 months arrears to be paid to them,” he said.

file photo

According to him, the allowances to be paid them in their appointment letters, was GH¢ 1,200.00 for supervisors with a degree and GH¢ 800.00 for supervisors with a diploma.

“We just want our money, we are giving the government up to Friday to pay us our monies. If they want to cancel our appointments, they should pay us all our monies and lay us off,” they said.