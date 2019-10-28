According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer will never rule Ghana again.

The preacher, who is founder of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries International, urged supporters of the opposition NDC to rather throw their weight behind President Akufo-Addo.

“Mahama cannot become President again and when I say this, some NDC members then rain insults on me for telling them the truth,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

“He is wasting his time and if it will be possible, they should support President Akufo-Addo and the NPP with prayers so that Nana Akufo-Addo will be able to accomplish all the developmental projects he has started.”

Rev. Owusu Bempah

Owusu Bempah further stated that any man of God who claims that Mahama will win the 2020 election is fake.

He said he has taken a tour in the spiritual realm and can confirm that Mahama will never again become President.

“… In the realm of the spirit, our former President John Dramani Mahama’s seat is non-existent. I am not saying this to discourage the NDC but I am telling them the truth that the existing seats remaining for the next Presidents in the world to use are all there,” the controversial man of God explained.

“After Nana Akufo-Addo, the seat for the next person to be President of Ghana is there and his name is attached to the seat and this is how it is in the whole world. There are a lot of seats of governments with names attached to them in the realms of the spirit and former President Mahama’s seat is not among those who are next to rule their respective countries.”

Owusu Bempah went on to laud the works of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said under three years of ruling, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has improved the living conditions of Ghanaians tremendously.