Mr. Kojo Kesson is reported to have died at his South Odorkor estates residence on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

According to a report by TV3 Ghana, the 87-year-old battled a short illness before his demise.

The report further indicates that the one-week memorial service of the late Kojo Kesson will be held at his residence.

Meanwhile, the said memorial service is expected to be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Charlotte Osei is one of many children survived by the late Kojo Kesson.