Defamation: Former IGP Asante-Apeatu sues Net 2 TV presenter

According to him, Kweku Annan also referred to him as a criminal who has been working in cahoots with hardened international criminals to unleash terror on Ghanaians.

In his statement of claim filed at the High Court on Friday, July 2, 2021, Asante-Apeatu stated that the Net 2 TV presenter claimed that he is on the payroll of top criminals in Ghana and as such slept on duty as IGP and refused to arrest and prosecute the hoodlums.

He, however, debunked the statements by the journalist.

He said the statements are untrue and were mischievously calculated by Kweku Annan to disparage him and to create disaffection for him and bring him into odium in the eyes of right-thinking members of the Ghanaian public and international community.

"In consequence, the plaintiff's reputation has been egregiously damaged and he has suffered debilitating distress and embarrassment.

"Further, he has been inundated with numerous calls from professional associates, journalists, social relations and friends, and outright strangers, and he has had to answer very mortifying questions," he noted.