Defamation: Former IGP Asante-Apeatu sues Net 2 TV presenter

The IGP said the TV broadcast journalist on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, on his show stated that he [Asante-Apeatu] has been a fence for notorious criminals both in Ghana and in Nigeria.
The former Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu has taken legal action against Justice Kweku Annan, presenter of Net 2 TV's 'The Seat' for defamation.
According to him, Kweku Annan also referred to him as a criminal who has been working in cahoots with hardened international criminals to unleash terror on Ghanaians.
In his statement of claim filed at the High Court on Friday, July 2, 2021, Asante-Apeatu stated that the Net 2 TV presenter claimed that he is on the payroll of top criminals in Ghana and as such slept on duty as IGP and refused to arrest and prosecute the hoodlums.
He, however, debunked the statements by the journalist.
He said the statements are untrue and were mischievously calculated by Kweku Annan to disparage him and to create disaffection for him and bring him into odium in the eyes of right-thinking members of the Ghanaian public and international community.
"In consequence, the plaintiff's reputation has been egregiously damaged and he has suffered debilitating distress and embarrassment.
"Further, he has been inundated with numerous calls from professional associates, journalists, social relations and friends, and outright strangers, and he has had to answer very mortifying questions," he noted.
The former IGP wants general damages for libel slapped on the broadcaster as well as aggravated damages.
