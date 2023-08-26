Former Prez, Mahama denies false publication of wealth

In response to these claims, Mr. Mahama's office, represented by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, his special aide, in a statement urging the public to dismiss these unfounded speculations.

The statement emphasized that the published information is entirely fabricated and without merit.

The statement further asserted, "We wish to state categorically that the publications are entirely false and baseless. Mr. Mahama vehemently denies the claims, which he considers yet another attempt to discredit his reputation, cause disaffection for him, and undermine his leadership of selfless service."

The public is encouraged to disregard these inaccurate assertions and any similar future publications instead, the statement encourages citizens to concentrate on holding the current non-performing government accountable for its mismanagement of the economy and misallocation of state resources.

