Reports say the swift intervention of firefighters averted the burning of a total of 62 buses parked at the STC shop on Wednesday night at about 10:20 pm when the station was closed for the day.

Myjoyonline.com reported a night worker of the STC, P. A. Adusei as saying that the fire engulfed the busses a few hours after the drivers had parked and left.

“I even swept inside of these two you are seeing as soon as the drivers parked and left for home, about two hours ago, just before the fire outbreak.

“I was on night duty, while I kept parking the busses, I saw the flames of the fire but I cannot tell the cause of the fire,” the witness said.

Assistant Divisional Officer, (Grade 1), Bernard Nyametei told Adom News’ Kofi Asare “We tried our best to cut the fire from spreading to the other busses that had not caught fire yet.”

Acting Commander for Asokwa Municipal Fire Station said an investigation will commence from Thursday to ascertain the cause of the fire.