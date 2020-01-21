According to a report by Accra based Citi FM, the four included two men and two women.

Eye witnesses said the four were working in the pit at an abandoned concession when it caved in on them.

Western Regional Chief Executive Officer of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Abdul Ganiwu said the bodies of the victims have since been deposited at the Axim Government Hospital morgue.

___6040607___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___6040607___2017___1___12___17___galamsey

“Four people got trapped; two females and two males. It is the police who sent them to the morgue. It happened at Salema. We are moving into the area to ascertain what exactly caused the accident. We are aware that currently, there’s a ban on galamsey but people will be going behind the scene to work without the notice of the authorities.”

“Until such incidences occur, you won’t know who is where doing what. People who are to provide information are also not doing so. If we are aware that people are doing galamsey, we would have informed the appropriate authorities,” he said.