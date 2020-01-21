The group said despite their attempts to make the government reconsider its decision, they have noticed the lack of transparency concerning issues relating to mining bauxite in the forest.

Though the government was set to reap heavy benefits from the bauxite mining in the forest, the group said the Atewa Forest Reserve was a source of water for more than 5 million people in the country and houses more than 100 endangered species for which reason it must remain untouched.

Also, some rivers like the Birim, Densu, and Ayensu take their source from the Atewa forest.

The forest which provides drinking water to five million people and harbours over 100 wildlife species is now at risk.

Ghana is looking to mine bauxite to uphold what it calls a barter deal with China's Sinohydro Corp. Limited.

Atewa forest

In 2018, Ghana signed a memorandum with China to explore Ghana's deposits of bauxite—the primary ore in aluminum.

The barter trade deal will involve alumina processed from bauxite deposits in the country for a facility of US$2billion from Sinohydro Group Limited for infrastructural development.

Under the memorandum, Ghana will cede 5% of its bauxite resources to the Chinese. In turn, Beijing will finance $2 billion worth of infrastructure projects that include rails, roads and bridge networks.

Parliament passed the Ghana Bauxite Integrated Aluminum Industry Act which would provide a legal framework to exploit the country's bauxite deposits.