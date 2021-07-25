Francis Sosu is being foolishly courageous on LGBTGI bill – Ras Mubarak

Mr. Sosu is quoted to have said that the views of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on LGBTQI issues is his personal view and not of all parliamentarians.

"He is an astute lawyer, lawmaker before rising to become a speaker, and so absolutely I respect his views, I respect what he stands for as far as this piece of legislation is concerned.

“However, the speaker alone does not pass laws, the speaker relies on the representation of the people and that is why we are all here. I believe what the speaker said are his personal views and how he feels about this piece of legislation,” he added.

He is however quick to admit that the support of the speaker gives the bill some gravitas: “Of course what he feels … is going to either promote what we call the popular sentiment of Ghanaians when it comes to issues of gay rights.”

But to the Ras Mubarak, the above views is detrimental to a conservative constituency like Madina which Sosu represents.

Pulse Ghana

"The Madina MP is courageous, but foolishly courageous. He’s in Parlaiment representing the people of Madina. If he’s minded, majority of the people he represents are very opposed to the things he seeks to defend.